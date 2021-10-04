Evergreen, Bryan play to 1-1 tie in girls soccer

They started the game in a deadlock for the league lead in girls soccer and they finished the game still knotted together in first place in the NWOAL as Evergreen and undefeated Bryan battled to a 1-1 tie before a large and raucous crowd at Pifer Field Thursday.

“Everyone here just saw two undefeated teams in our league go toe-to-toe and it was a battle,” Viking Coach Josh Radel said.

The Vikings jumped on top just 3:10 into the game when Paige Radel hammered a free kick from the left side 28-yard line into the top middle of the net for a 1-0 Viking lead.

Bryan had few chances in the first half as the Viking backline of freshmen Lydia Gleckler and Brooklyn Spradlin and senior Kaylee Hein cleared every pass into the center as the Vikes did not allow a shot on goal in the first 40 minutes.

Bryan was just as stingy as Evergreen really never got a good chance on the net in their eight shots.

The Vikings had a golden opportunity to add on late in the second half when Rebecca VanWormer picked up a loose ball after a Golden Bear whiffed on a clear and had a one-on-one, but couldn’t corral a good shot opportunity.

With 2:09 left Bryan had their best chance of the night and made good.

Senior Allie Zimmerman had a corner and during a scrum in front of the Viking net, Macy Burton knocked home a loose ball to bring the Bears even.

“We played our game for almost 80 minutes, unfortunately we got a little unlucky in the last two minutes,” Coach Radel said of the play that led to the corner. “One of our defenders was making a hustle play that didn’t quite go our way and a corner can be the decider. They can finish every chance and they were able to do so. We had a couple missed chances and a one-on-one where the keeper made a play.”

Neither team had any kind of shot in the last two minutes.

Both teams are 3-0-1 in the league.

Evergreen plays Archbold and Swanton to finish, while Bryan goes aginst Wauseon and Swanton.

Evergreen now stands at 9-1-2 on the year. The Bears are 10-0-1.

