Delta shuts out Swanton, 57-0

After two straight losses, Nate Ruple’s Delta Panthers needed a little get well medicine.

The Panthers got a big dose Friday night, running for 256 yards in the first half on their way to a 49-0 lead and a 57-0 win over Swanton.

Delta is now 4-3 on the season while Swanton is still winless at 0-7.

“We struggled the last couple of weeks and it was fun to see our kids get back on track and play some football,” Delta mentor Nate Ruple explained. “The kids had some fun, had time to enjoy the game and make some memories tonight.”

Bryar Knapp was the biggest weapon on the Panthers’ opening drive running 16 yards for a first down, catching a James Ruple aerial for 22 on a 3rd-and-15, then rolling to paydirt from three yards out for a 7-0 lead.

After a three-and-out that included a Holden Barnes sack, Josh Tresnan-Reighard capped a five-play drive with a two yard burst to double the Delta lead at 14-0.

Tresnan-Reighard was a big part of the third scoring drive that went into the second quarter with a 24-yard gallop, then after two Knapp carries for 28 yards, Tresnan-Reighard went the final 14 for a score with 11:38 to go in the half.

That score began a 35 point second quarter burst by Delta.

Less than a minute later after Knapp picked off a Drake Harris pass, Ruple hit Knapp with a 22-yard strike for a 28-0 lead.

Tresnan-Reighard scored on a 16-yard romp before Jerremiah Wolford capped the second quarter onslaught with TD runs from three and nine yards out.

Swanton had just 32 yards of offense in the first half, 31 coming from Cole Mitchey’s 4-5 passing.

“Defensively we played well tonight,” Ruple stated. “We turned them over a couple times and turned them into short field scores, we controlled the line of scrimmage and had a lot of negative plays.

“We have three tough games left in Wauseon, Liberty Center and Patrick Henry so we are going to have to keep getting better and play some football the last three games to give us an opportunity to get to the postseason.”

With a running clock in the second half, the only score came when Jake Widney concluded a 12-minute, 15-play drive with a four yard scamper through the middle and Justin Ruple’s two-point play to Malachi Limpf.

In all, Delta ran for 349 yards and threw for 57.

Swanton had 11 yards on the ground and 31 in the air for the night.

Swanton’s Kayden Davis is tackled by Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Davis-tackled.jpg Swanton’s Kayden Davis is tackled by Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta on Friday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Bryar Knapp of Delta catches a pass against Swanton on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Knapp-catch.jpg Bryar Knapp of Delta catches a pass against Swanton on Friday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Jerremiah Wolford fights of the tackle of Swanton’s Kamon Molina. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Wolford-carry.jpg Delta’s Jerremiah Wolford fights of the tackle of Swanton’s Kamon Molina. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest