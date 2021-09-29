Photos: More from league golf, Evergreen v. Wauseon boys soccer

Calaway Gerken of Wauseon sends a putt towards the hole during the NWOAL Girls Golf Tournament at Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance Friday. The Indians would finish second at the inaugural tournament.

Evergreen goalkeeper Jon Burnep boots a ball away from the net in a game with Wauseon Thursday, Sept. 23.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon watches his second shot at the 10th hole last Friday at the league championships. He paced the Indians, tying for the tournament’s second lowest score with a 78.

Carly Grime of Archbold tees off at the 17th hole. She shot the second lowest score in the NWOAL Girls Golf Tournament last Friday, carding a 93.

Eli Delgado of Wauseon advances the ball upfield with an Evergreen defender guarding him closely last week during a league match.

Swanton’s Garrett Swank with a putt at the 10th hole. Swank and teammate Sam Betz tied for fourth in the league with a 79.

Cahle Roth of Archbold has a putt lip out of the cup as Andy Scherer of Wauseon, left, and Garrett Swank of Swanton, right, look on.

Wauseon’s Jackson Gleckler chips one onto the green at the 11th hole. Gleckler shot a 79 at the league tournament last week.