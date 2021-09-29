Vikings coast past Whitmer, 5-1

At times Evergreen looked as if they were in cruise control.

However when it counted, the Vikings stuck five shots in the back of the net, beating Whitmer 5-1 in girls soccer Monday to improve to 9-1-1 on the season.

Paige Radel got the Vikings on the board, scoring off Raegan Radel’s corner exactly 16 minutes into the game.

Radel added another at the 9:04 stop, blowing one past the keeper from 22 yards out after a Sydney Woodring steal and a centering pass from Kayla Gleckler.

In all the Vikings fired 24 first half shots while goalie Kenzie Mitchey had to make just two saves.

It took the Vikes just seven minutes to notch another tally in the second half.

Paige Radel punched a pass that split two defenders that the speedy Woodring chased down and scored on for a 3-0 lead.

The score went to 4-0 with 26:23 to go when Kaylee Hein took a Gleckler back feed and sizzled a shot through the goalie from the 18-yard line.

Woodring’s up pass to Paige Radel left the high-scoring senior by herself with the goalie and Radel made good with 15:43 left for the last Evergreen goal.

With coach Josh Radel subbing liberally all night, Whitmer scored on a penalty kick when Kayla Mendoza was taken down in the box and was successful on her attempt from the spot.

Evergreen hosts Bryan Thursday in a huge league game against the unbeaten Golden Bears.

