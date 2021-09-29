Stryker knocks off Fayette in three sets

Yes there was volleyball Tuesday night in Fayette, and yes Stryker did beat the Eagles in straight sets 25-9, 25-8 and 25-14.

But on this night the benefit was more important than the game as both communities joined hands in a Gold Out Against Cancer with proceeds from a number of raffles, a bake sale and other donations, going to Fayette student Allie Herman, who is fighting the disease.

Both teams wore tops with gold trim or gold background, way outside the normal uniforms both sport during the majority of the season, and a strong showing of fans also were endowed in gold or yellow garb.

As for the game itself, Stryker used a massive 15-point run to put away the Eagles in the first set.

After Fayette took a 2-0 lead, Sage Woolace served 15 straight points including four aces.

Mallori Blevins had four left-side kills and Brianna Breier drove three shots to the floor from the middle.

Keitlyn Sepp finally stopped the run with a middle score, and the Eagles got back to within 10, 18-8, on Demi Storrs’ ace.

However Blevins scored back-to-back aces to make it 24-8, and after Kenadie Ramay’s diving dig that fell on the opposite side for a Fayette point, Taylore Rethmel put away the first set with a shot from the left.

Stryker rolled again in the second set behind the serving of Woolace who nailed five aces in a 25-8 romp.

After Rebecca Stevenson scored for the Eagles to open the third, Stryker had yet another run, this time eight points fueled by three Woolace aces.

However, this time the Eagles cut off the run with a Stevenson push to the back corner, Ramay’s floater off the serve that hit the wood, and kills by Storrs to slice the lead to 8-4.

Stevenson’s ace got the Eagles within 9-6 but the Panthers countered with a pair of Blevins aces along with kills from Jessie Currier and Emmalee Fulk to push the advantage to 15-7.

Fulk stuck two more on the hardwood to make it 19-9, but the Eagles made it interesting as Emersyn Sinks scored an ace and Stevenson scored from the left side to get Fayette back to 21-14.

Stryker rebounded on an Eagle attack in the net and finished the set with a middle kill by Breier to end the match.

Stryker moved to 6-10 while Fayette is searching for their first win with 11 losses.