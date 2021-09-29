Archbold, Wauseon advance from girls golf sectional

The teams from Archbold and Wauseon will be moving on to the district after both finished in the top three at the Division II Girls Sectional Golf Tournament held at Ironwood Tuesday.

Gibsonburg’s team took first overall with a 389 score, Archbold finished second at 394, and Wauseon was third at 395.

Qualifying as individuals were Autumn Osborne of Ayersville who shot an 85, Avrie Johnston of Hilltop with a 94, and Angela Soellner of Stryker, carding a 95.

Archbold’s Brayton Huffman had the lowest score of the tournament, shooting an 83. Carly Grime took third with a 90, Aniyah Copeland shot a 108, and Alli Bickel 113.

Jordan King had Wauseon’s best performance, placing fourth with a 93. Halle Frank tied for 13th with a 99, Calaway Gerken was 15th with a 100, and Ashley Fisher had a 103.

For Delta, Kalleigh Mignin tied for 16th with a 102. Evergreen’s Chloe Creque tied for 19th with Wauseon’s Fisher at 103.

D-II Girls Sectional

Team Scores

1. Gibsonburg 389 (Morgan Albanese 96, Taylor Sworden 97, Ellie Stout 94, Jenna Spanfellner 102, Jade Kayser 119); 2. Archbold 394 (Brayton Huffman 83, Carly Grime 90, Alli Bickel 113, Aniyah Copeland 108, Gabby Rodriguez 127); 3. Wauseon 395 (Halle Frank 99, Calaway Gerken 100, Jordan King 93, Ashley Fisher 103, Jaylee Perez 108); 4. Lake 418; 5. Hilltop 425; 6. Eastwood 440; 7. Rossford 447; 8. Woodmore 457; 9. Delta 462; 10. Genoa 490; 11. Evergreen 490; 12. Montpelier 499.

Top Individuals

1. Brayton Huffman (Archbold) 83; 2. Autumn Osborne (Ayersville) 85; 3. Carly Grime (Archbold) 90; 4. Jordan King (Wauseon) 93; 5. Ellie Stout (Gibsonburg) 94, Avrie Johnston (Hilltop) 94; 7. Angela Soellner (Stryker) 95; 8. Morgan Albanese (Gibsonburg) 96, Jamie Chester (Hilltop) 96; 10. Taylor Sworden (Gibsonburg) 97, Sarah Patrick (Lake) 97, Kinsey Word (Montpelier) 97.