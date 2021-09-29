Blackbird boys third at league golf tournament

The Buckeye Border Conference league golf championships were held on Monday at Ironwood after being postponed from Thursday, Sept. 23.

North Central came away with a first place finish, recording a 358 team score. Pettisville collectively shot a 392 and was third behind Montpelier. Fayette took sixth with a 427.

Locally, Owen Lemley of Fayette had the best score as he took second with an 85. North Central’s Zach Hayes took first with an 82.

For Pettisville, Sam Myers tied for fourth and shot an 88. Blayn Meck was next for the Blackbirds at 97, Tobin King 102, and Caden Bishop 105.

Wyatt Mitchell and Gavin Stambaugh each shot 106 for Fayette. Nevaeh Powers added a 130 for the Eagles.

BBC Golf Championships

Team Scores

1. No. Central 358 (Zach Hayes 80, Mason Sanford 88, Colin Patten 94, Ben Pettit 97, Colton Hicks 96, Keegan Hickman 145); 2. Montpelier 368; 3. Pettisville 392; 4. Hilltop 406; 5. Stryker 409; 6. Fayette 427; 7. Holgate 483; 8. Edon 0.

Individual Scores (top 10)

1. Zach Hayes (No. Central) 80; 2. Owen Lemley (Fayette) 85; 3. Aidan Higbie (Montpelier) 87; 4. Mason Sanford (No. Central) 88, Sam Myers (Pettisville) 88; 6. Jaxon Richmond (Montpelier) 93; 7. Drake Sommer (Montpelier) 94, Easten Richmond (Montpelier) 94, Trent Thorp (Montpelier) 94, Colin Patten (No. Central) 94.