Wauseon girls top Ayersville

The Wauseon girls tennis team earned a 4-1 home win over Ayersville on Tuesday.

Tatum Barnes was victorious 6-0, 6-0 over Sydney Becher in first singles, and Kelsey Bowers picked up a 6-4, 6-2 win over Katie Burke in third singles.

The Indians then swept the doubles portion of the match.

Ashley Roblero and Emily Holcomb bested Ayersville’s Katie White and Rose Swift in first doubles 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles, Kassidy Zientek and Kacy Burt won 6-0, 6-0 over Catrina Honenberger and Brooklyn Braham.

On Monday, Wauseon visited Archbold where they fell by a 5-0 final.

The Blue Streaks’ Sophia Schramm defeated Tatum Barnes 6-2, 6-0 in first singles; Mya Stuckey won 6-0, 6-0 over Kelsey Bowers in second singles; and Mackenzie Brennan defeated Emah Starkweather 6-2, 6-0 in third singles.

Archbold also won in doubles as their first doubles pair of Katie Rose and Abby Short won 6-2, 6-2, while Gracie Wolf and Aubri Delaney bested Burt and Zientek 6-1, 7-5 in second doubles.

The Streaks earned a win over Toledo Christian on Tuesday, 5-0.

Tatum Barnes with a backhand for Wauseon in first singles versus Sydney Becher of Ayersville during Tuesday’s match. She shut out Becher 6-0, 6-0 to aid the Indians in their 4-1 triumph over the Pilots. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Barnes-v.-Ayersville.jpg Tatum Barnes with a backhand for Wauseon in first singles versus Sydney Becher of Ayersville during Tuesday’s match. She shut out Becher 6-0, 6-0 to aid the Indians in their 4-1 triumph over the Pilots. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kassidy Zientek of Wauseon serves one up in second doubles action with Ayersville Tuesday. Her and teammate Kacy Burt won by a 6-0, 6-0 final. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Second-doubles-serving.jpg Kassidy Zientek of Wauseon serves one up in second doubles action with Ayersville Tuesday. Her and teammate Kacy Burt won by a 6-0, 6-0 final. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Kacy Burt takes a forehand swing in the second doubles match versus Ayersville on Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Burt-v.-Ayersville.jpg Wauseon’s Kacy Burt takes a forehand swing in the second doubles match versus Ayersville on Tuesday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest