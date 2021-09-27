Wauseon flies past Evergreen, 48-7

Any way you cut it, Evergreen was overmatched as quarterback Elijah McLeod threw four touchdown passes and Wauseon took a 41-7 halftime lead on their way to a 48-7 win over the Vikings to go to 4-2 on the season Friday in NWOAL play.

Evergreen falls to 2-4.

Bryson Stump finished the first Indian drive going six yards on a counter and was untouched into the end zone to put the Indians up 7-0 less than a minute into the game.

Then it was all McLeod as he hit Jude Armstrong, Sam Smith, Jonas Tester and Tyson Rodriguez with first half scores, Tester’s an acrobatic catch crossing the middle — almost a throw back to a Lynn Swann type Super Bowl catch.

“Jonas Tester is a tremendous athlete,” Wauseon Coach Shawn Moore stated. “He comes to play every single night. It doesn’t matter what sport it’s going to be. He gives 100 percent all the time, he is a tremendous leader and he makes plays out here on the football field besides on the basketball court and in track.”

The Indians also scored on Logan Carroll’s 76-yard romp, as that play ate up the majority of Wauseon’s 94 yards on the ground.

Evergreen’s score came on Payton Boucher’s jump pass to Landen Vance from a yard out.

That score was set up on Vance’s 57-yard catch across the middle where he stiff-armed Armstrong the last 12 yards.

Replacement quarterback Trey Parsons was perfect throwing the ball during his drive in the second half, going 4-4 and tossing a 15-yard score to JD Hogan for the Indians’ last score.

All in all, Wauseon threw for 360 yards as McLeod and Parsons combined for 24-32 with a pick and five scores.

“We just tried to stay within (ourselves) and follow our game plan like we have all season,” said Moore. “Hit the guys that are open. I thought Elijah did a good job connecting with those guys on the outside. We got a big run inside and we are trying to work on that, but if the guys outside aren’t covered up we are going to keep throwing it out there and I thought we did a pretty good job offensively.”

Boucher threw for 184 on 13-24 with a touchdown and an interception.

Wauseon, now 2-1 in the league, hosts Patrick Henry (5-1, 3-0) Friday night. Evergreen, still winless in the league, is at Archbold (6-0, 3-0).

