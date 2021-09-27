Bulldog boys finish runner-up to Bryan

DEFIANCE — Swanton made a good effort with a pair of golfers recording top 10 performances, but ultimately they finished five strokes behind Bryan and the Golden Bears came away with the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf title at the league meet on Friday at Auglaize Golf Club.

Bryan shot a 337 as a team, Swanton was second at 342, Archbold third and Wauseon fourth. Third place went to a fifth man tie breaker as the Blue Streaks came out on top.

For the Bulldogs, Garrett Swank and Sam Betz tied for fourth, along with Jackson Gleckler of Wauseon, each shooting a 79. Mazin Rukieh added an 88 and Adam Lemon 96.

Bryan’s Noah Huard tied for second with a 78. Drew Dauber was seventh with an 80, Nathan Hess 88 and Carter Brown 91.

Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook recorded the tournament’s lowest score, finishing with a 76. Cahle Roth was next for the Streaks with an 81, Zane Behnfeldt 93 and River Ryan 98.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon tied for second with Huard as he shot a 78. Also for the Indians, Mykale Schneider shot a 93 and Riley Morr a 98.

Evergreen finished sixth as a team with a 422. Their best was Caden Beier with a 98.

The team from Delta took eighth at 436. Gavin Cousino led them with a 101.

Team Scores

1. Bryan 337; 2. Swanton 342; 3. Archbold 348; 4. Wauseon 348; 5. Patrick Henry 373; 6. Evergreen 422; 7. Liberty Center 433; 8. Delta 436.

Top 10

1. Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 76; 2. Noah Huard (Bryan) 78, Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 78; 4. Garrett Swank (Swanton) 79, Sam Betz (Swanton) 79, Jackson Gleckler (Wauseon) 79; 7. Drew Dauber (Bryan) 80; 8. Cahle Roth (Archbold) 81; 9. Ethan Rohrs (Patrick Henry) 87; 10. Nathan Hess (Bryan) 88, Mazin Rukieh (Swanton) 88.

The Swanton golf team finished runner-up to Bryan at the NWOAL Championships at Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance Friday. From left: Mazin Rukieh, Adam Lemon, Sam Betz, Coach Andrew Emerine, Garrett Swank, Ryan O’Shea, Lucas Bloom, Ethan Bonifas. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Swanton-golf-team.jpg The Swanton golf team finished runner-up to Bryan at the NWOAL Championships at Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance Friday. From left: Mazin Rukieh, Adam Lemon, Sam Betz, Coach Andrew Emerine, Garrett Swank, Ryan O’Shea, Lucas Bloom, Ethan Bonifas. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Andy Scherer of Wauseon with his tee shot at the 10th hole on Friday. He tied for the second best score with Noah Huard of Bryan, each carding a 78. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Scherer-at-10th.jpg Andy Scherer of Wauseon with his tee shot at the 10th hole on Friday. He tied for the second best score with Noah Huard of Bryan, each carding a 78. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sam Betz of Swanton taps in a putt at the league tournament in Defiance Friday. He and fellow Swanton senior Garrett Swank tied for fourth and shot a 79. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Betz-taps-in-putt.jpg Sam Betz of Swanton taps in a putt at the league tournament in Defiance Friday. He and fellow Swanton senior Garrett Swank tied for fourth and shot a 79. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest