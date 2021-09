Delta built a 4-1 lead and held on to defeat Archbold 4-3 in a NWOAL boys soccer contest Tuesday at Delta.

Cooper Tenney had a hat trick for the Panthers, while Bryce Gillen recorded their other goal. Cayden Mignin, Max York, Carson Chiesa and AJ Matthews registered assists for Delta (9-0, 4-0 NWOAL).

Scoring the Blue Streak goals were Dane Riley, Ethan Stuckey, and Krayton Kern. Archbold dropped to 2-4-1 and 1-2 in the league with the loss.

