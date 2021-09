ROSSFORD — Evergreen earned a crucial 1-0 win over Wauseon in NWOAL girls soccer on Tuesday. Due to the threat of rain, the game was moved from Pifer Field to the Total Sports Complex in Rossford.

Evergreen improved to 3-0 in the league with the win, while Wauseon suffered its first loss and is 2-1.

