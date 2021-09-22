Local soccer, football action

Wauseon’s Aariyah Hallett, left, looks to beat Haylee Valle to a ball during a NWOAL girls soccer match last week. The Indians defeated the Blue Streaks by a 2-1 final.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Leah McQuade of Archbold kicks a ball upfield during the game at Wauseon last week.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
A host of Archbold defenders corral Liberty Center running back Matthew Orr.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Ryan Friend of Wauseon runs the ball during the Indians’ Homecoming game versus Swanton last Friday.
Photo by David Bliss
Swanton’s Cole Mitchey gets upfield against Wauseon Friday night.
Photo by David Bliss
Miranda Yeager of Swanton moves the ball upfield against Delta last Thursday.
Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest
Swanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta.
Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest
Alaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta.
Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest
