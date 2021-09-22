Local soccer, football action

Wauseon’s Aariyah Hallett, left, looks to beat Haylee Valle to a ball during a NWOAL girls soccer match last week. The Indians defeated the Blue Streaks by a 2-1 final.

Leah McQuade of Archbold kicks a ball upfield during the game at Wauseon last week.

A host of Archbold defenders corral Liberty Center running back Matthew Orr.

Ryan Friend of Wauseon runs the ball during the Indians’ Homecoming game versus Swanton last Friday.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey gets upfield against Wauseon Friday night.

Miranda Yeager of Swanton moves the ball upfield against Delta last Thursday.

Swanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta.

Alaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta.