Posted on by

Local soccer, football action


Wauseon’s Aariyah Hallett, left, looks to beat Haylee Valle to a ball during a NWOAL girls soccer match last week. The Indians defeated the Blue Streaks by a 2-1 final.

Wauseon’s Aariyah Hallett, left, looks to beat Haylee Valle to a ball during a NWOAL girls soccer match last week. The Indians defeated the Blue Streaks by a 2-1 final.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Leah McQuade of Archbold kicks a ball upfield during the game at Wauseon last week.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

A host of Archbold defenders corral Liberty Center running back Matthew Orr.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ryan Friend of Wauseon runs the ball during the Indians’ Homecoming game versus Swanton last Friday.


Photo by David Bliss

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey gets upfield against Wauseon Friday night.


Photo by David Bliss

Miranda Yeager of Swanton moves the ball upfield against Delta last Thursday.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Alaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Aariyah Hallett, left, looks to beat Haylee Valle to a ball during a NWOAL girls soccer match last week. The Indians defeated the Blue Streaks by a 2-1 final.

Leah McQuade of Archbold kicks a ball upfield during the game at Wauseon last week.

A host of Archbold defenders corral Liberty Center running back Matthew Orr.

Ryan Friend of Wauseon runs the ball during the Indians’ Homecoming game versus Swanton last Friday.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey gets upfield against Wauseon Friday night.

Miranda Yeager of Swanton moves the ball upfield against Delta last Thursday.

Swanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta.

Alaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta.

Wauseon’s Aariyah Hallett, left, looks to beat Haylee Valle to a ball during a NWOAL girls soccer match last week. The Indians defeated the Blue Streaks by a 2-1 final.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Hallett-v.-Valle.jpgWauseon’s Aariyah Hallett, left, looks to beat Haylee Valle to a ball during a NWOAL girls soccer match last week. The Indians defeated the Blue Streaks by a 2-1 final. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Leah McQuade of Archbold kicks a ball upfield during the game at Wauseon last week.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_McQuade-v.-Wauseon.jpgLeah McQuade of Archbold kicks a ball upfield during the game at Wauseon last week. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

A host of Archbold defenders corral Liberty Center running back Matthew Orr.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Streaks-gang-tackle.jpgA host of Archbold defenders corral Liberty Center running back Matthew Orr. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ryan Friend of Wauseon runs the ball during the Indians’ Homecoming game versus Swanton last Friday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Friend-v.-Swanton.jpgRyan Friend of Wauseon runs the ball during the Indians’ Homecoming game versus Swanton last Friday. Photo by David Bliss

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey gets upfield against Wauseon Friday night.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Mitchey-v.-Wauseon.jpgSwanton’s Cole Mitchey gets upfield against Wauseon Friday night. Photo by David Bliss

Miranda Yeager of Swanton moves the ball upfield against Delta last Thursday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Yeager-kick.jpgMiranda Yeager of Swanton moves the ball upfield against Delta last Thursday. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Bellner-kick-1.jpgSwanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Alaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Pelland-dribble-1.jpgAlaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest