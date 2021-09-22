Archbold ranked atop D-VI, Region 22

The second edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Archbold (5-0), after their 41-7 win over Liberty Center last week, sits at the top of Division VI, Region 22. If the playoffs started today, the Blue Streaks would play host to Evergreen (2-3).

The top 16 teams in each region now qualify for the playoffs.

Delta (3-2) would also be in the playoffs as they were rated 13th in Region 22.

In Division IV, Region 14, Wauseon (3-2) sits at 18th.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (4-1-0) 8.9, 2. Van Wert (4-1-0) 8.7, 3. Port Clinton (4-1-0) 8.2899, 4. Wooster Triway (3-0-0) 8.1042, 5. Clyde (4-1-0) 8.1, 6. Sandusky Perkins (4-1-0) 7.95, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1-0) 7.3869, 8. Tol. Scott (4-1-0) 7.3313, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2-0) 6.9, 10. Shelby (4-1-0) 6.7531, 11. Galion (3-2-0) 5.55, 12. LaGrange Keystone (3-1-0) 4.9583, 13. Bryan (3-2-0) 4.3, 13. Rossford (3-2-0) 4.3, 15. Oberlin Firelands (3-2-0) 4.2, 16. Huron (2-3-0) 3.45, 17. Milan Edison (2-3-0) 3.4, 18. Wauseon (3-2-0) 3.1, 19. Sheffield Brookside (2-2-0) 2.875, 20. Upper Sandusky (2-3-0) 2.6.

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (5-0-0) 10.45, 2. Ashland Crestview (5-0-0) 8.15, 3. Columbus Grove (5-0-0) 7.9, 4. Carey (4-1-0) 7.2204, 5. Defiance Tinora (4-1-0) 7.2, 6. Gibsonburg (5-0-0) 6.9122, 7. Collins Western Reserve (4-1-0) 6.3, 8. Liberty Center (3-2-0) 5.75, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-1-0) 5.6232, 10. Bluffton (4-1-0) 5.0727, 11. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1-0) 4.9239, 12. Attica Seneca East (4-1-0) 4.35, 13. Delta (3-2-0) 4.2367, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1-0) 3.95, 15. Van Buren (2-3-0) 2.55, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3-0) 1.8608, 17. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-3-0) 1.4, 18. Northwood (1-2-0) 1.3333, 19. Sherwood Fairview (1-4-0) 0.8, 19. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-4-0) 0.8.

Archbold quarterback DJ Newman rolls to his right and looks for a receiver last Friday against Liberty Center. The Blue Streaks were rated first in Division VI, Region 22 in the latest OHSAA computer ratings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Newman-rolls-out.jpg Archbold quarterback DJ Newman rolls to his right and looks for a receiver last Friday against Liberty Center. The Blue Streaks were rated first in Division VI, Region 22 in the latest OHSAA computer ratings. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest