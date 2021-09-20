Indians rout Bulldogs for first league win

Wauseon put Swanton into a 41-point hole by halftime and with the running clock in effect for the second half per OHSAA rule, the Indians cruised to a 41-7 win on Homecoming night at Harmon Field Friday.

They are now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. The Bulldogs drop to 0-5 after the loss.

The running game was big for the Indians on the night. Bryson Stump rushed nine times for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

Wauseon’s Sam Smith had three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Jonas Tester caught a pair for 49 yards and a TD, and he also returned a punt 85 yards for a score.

Trenton Eitniear registered the Swanton score, running one in from three yards away in the fourth quarter. He had 89 yards on 18 attempts.

Wauseon outgained Swanton 351-159, holding the Bulldogs to just seven passing yards.

The Indians visit Evergreen (2-3, 0-2) on Friday while Swanton hosts Liberty Center (3-2, 1-1).

