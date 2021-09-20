Jayden Hendricks’ hat trick lifts Swanton over Delta

Defending co-champion Swanton picked up its first league win of the season Thursday, with a Jayden Hendricks hat trick propelling the Dogs to a 5-2 victory at Delta.

The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 NWOAL) built a quick 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes of the road contest. Megan Haselman got Swanton on the board early and Hendricks followed with a goal.

But the Panthers (4-5, 0-3) were not discouraged and clawed back to tie the game at 2-2. Ella Demaline and Faith Berger each found the net for Delta.

Hendricks added her second goal before the end of the opening half and Swanton led 3-2 at the break.

Early in the second half, Hendricks completed the hat trick, pushing the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-2.

Swanton controlled play most of the second half, but Delta did manage to get some good looks. But neither team would find the net again until late in the contest when Riley Bellner added a goal for the Bulldogs to finish the scoring.

Haselman had two assists and Bellner one for Swanton, while Demaline and Grace Munger each had an assist for Delta.

After a game at Woodmore Monday, the Bulldogs travel to Ottawa Hills Wednesday. Delta is at Archbold Tuesday for a league contest.

Swanton’s Jayden Hendricks scores a second half goal against Delta on Thursday to complete the hat trick. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Hendricks-goal.jpg Swanton’s Jayden Hendricks scores a second half goal against Delta on Thursday to complete the hat trick. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Megan Haselman heads upfield Thursday as Peyton Taylor of Delta defends. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Haselman-upfield.jpg Swanton’s Megan Haselman heads upfield Thursday as Peyton Taylor of Delta defends. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Alaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Pelland-dribble.jpg Alaina Pelland of Swanton tries to get around Grace Munger of Delta. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Bellner-kick.jpg Swanton’s Riley Bellner sends the ball upfield against Delta. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest