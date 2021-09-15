Posted on by

Local action from the gridiron, golf course last week


Wauseon receiver Jude Armstrong makes a catch and run last Friday at Liberty Center.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon girls golfer Jaylee Perez takes her second shot at the fifth hole at Ironwood in a tri-match on Thursday, Sept. 9.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton’s Sam Betz blasts one off the tee at the 14th hole during their match against Wauseon Thursday, Sept. 9.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon linebacker Zaidan Kessler tackles Liberty Center quarterback Zane Zeiter Friday night.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Mazin Rukieh of Swanton with a putt at the 13th hole versus Wauseon last week.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Lucas Bloom of Swanton takes a tee shot at the 14th hole at Ironwood.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon receiver Jude Armstrong makes a catch and run last Friday at Liberty Center. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon girls golfer Jaylee Perez takes her second shot at the fifth hole at Ironwood in a tri-match on Thursday, Sept. 9. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton's Sam Betz blasts one off the tee at the 14th hole during their match against Wauseon Thursday, Sept. 9. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon linebacker Zaidan Kessler tackles Liberty Center quarterback Zane Zeiter Friday night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Mazin Rukieh of Swanton with a putt at the 13th hole versus Wauseon last week. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Lucas Bloom of Swanton takes a tee shot at the 14th hole at Ironwood. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest