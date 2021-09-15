Delta stops Northwood, 3-1

Anyone within earshot of Delta girls soccer coach Paige Triana’s halftime talk knew that there was still plenty of soccer to play after Northwood had tied the match with just two minutes left in the half.

How prophetic Triana was, as her Panthers got a great play that turned into an Ella Demaline go-ahead goal to help lead Delta to a 3-1 win over the Rangers back on Saturday.

Two days later Delta fell 1-0 at Continental to remain at .500 on the year at 4-4.

“They put a good shot on (Panther goalie Teagan Postlewait) and she did the best she could but that one she couldn’t save,” said Triana of the Rangers’ tying goal. “But you just have to keep playing. We played well in the second half and got a couple more on our side.”

Scoring chances were at a premium for much of the first half.

Kylie Leanard’s shot four minutes into the contest was saved by Postlewait.

Ten minutes later the Panthers had a good chance but Grace Munger rammed a shot off the crossbar.

Regan Grant had another opportunity for the Rangers but hit the right post with 20 minutes left to keep the game scoreless.

Finally, Delta broke through with 4:05 to go in the first when Munger blasted a shot off the goalie from a sharp angle to give Delta a 1-0 lead.

That advantage was short-lived, however.

On a free kick try, Leanard lofted a shot over the head of Postlewait to tie the match with 2:00 on the clock.

The shots by each team signified the evenness of the match as the Panthers had nine and the Rangers eight after 40 minutes.

However, it took Demaline just over three minutes into the second to put the Panthers ahead for good.

After swiping a Ranger pass, Demaline went right-to-left across the field, then drilled a left-foot shot into the right side of the net for a 2-1 Panther lead.

Delta later got some insurance on an ‘own goal’ when a Ranger defender bounced a clearing try off the goalie and into the net.

“We got a couple goals, one of them was a lucky goal,” Triana explained of the own goal. “Sometimes you need that in sports right? It felt like the last couple years that luck has gone against us so to have a little luck for us is nice to have.”

Northwood had six second half shots that were on point but Postlewait secured five of those to keep the Rangers off the board.

“Teagan is a first-year goalie,” Triana stated. “She was a field player for us last year, and then we had no goalie returning so she stepped up and took one for the team and has done an excellent job. She has really grown a lot there.”

The Panthers return to league play against the Swanton Bulldogs at home this Thursday.

