Bulldogs best Indians in golf

Despite Wauseon’s Andy Scherer earning medalist honors with a one-under par 35, Swanton was able to turn in the better team effort en route to a 170-197 victory in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf action at Ironwood Thursday.

After Scherer for Wauseon, Mykale Schneider had a 48, Jackson Gleckler 49 and Jesse Rittichier 65.

Garrett Swank paced Swanton with a 40. Lucas Bloom added in a 42, and Ryan O’Shea and Sam Betz 44. Mazin Rukieh shot a 45 and Adam Lemon 52 for the Bulldogs.

Swanton was also in action on Tuesday, Sept. 7 where they fell to Anthony Wayne 152-169. Rukieh carded a 40 to lead them.

Bloom shot a 41, Swank 42, and Betz, O’Shea and Lemon each chipped in with a 46.

Swanton welcomed Northwood Monday, hosts a tri-match Tuesday, and is at White Pines to face Delta on Thursday this week.

Wauseon was at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance for a tri-match with Edon and Holgate Monday, while their next league contest is a tri-match with Archbold and Patrick Henry at Ironwood this Thursday.

Archbold runner-up, Wauseon third at Stryker

Wauseon was in action at the Stryker Invitational at Riverside Greens Saturday, taking third with a 347 team score. Montpelier’s team took first with a 336 team score, while Archbold was runner-up (346).

Andy Scherer of Wauseon and Archbold’s Cahle Roth had the best individual score, shooting a 74. Next for the Indians was Jackson Gleckler who took seventh with an 83. Closing out their scoring was Zach Puehler with a 93 and Mykale Schneider at 97.

Also for Archbold, Luke Rosebrook finished sixth (82). Charlie Jones shot a 91 and Cade Miller 99 for the Blue Streaks.

Fayette’s Owen Lemley tied for ninth with an 87. Leading Pettisville were Blayn Meck at 92, Sam Myers (97), Caden Bishop (99) and Dane Waidelich (101).

Swanton’s Garrett Swank watches a putt towards the hole Thursday in a match versus Wauseon at Ironwood. He shot a 40 as the Bulldogs defeated the Indians, 170-197. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Swank-watches-putt.jpg Swanton’s Garrett Swank watches a putt towards the hole Thursday in a match versus Wauseon at Ironwood. He shot a 40 as the Bulldogs defeated the Indians, 170-197. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Andy Scherer putts one for Wauseon during Thursday’s match against Swanton. He earned medalist honors with a 35. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Scherer-putt-v.-Swanton.jpg Andy Scherer putts one for Wauseon during Thursday’s match against Swanton. He earned medalist honors with a 35. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest