Locals place at Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — Multiple area teams took part in the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival on Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park.

Swanton did not field a full team in either of the Division II races but had some high finishers. On the boys side, the Bulldogs’ Santana Serratos finished 21st with a time of 19:51.5.

Joe Mosko was 54th with a time of 21:18.5. Abel Carman finished 89th (22:18.2) and Owen Hansen 93rd (22:31.6) for Swanton.

Matthew Siler of Wauseon took 101st (22:50.6)

In Division II girls, Ashley Keaton of Swanton placed 32nd with a time of 24:33.2. The Dogs’ Journey Coleman was 101st with a time of 26:58.6.

The team from Pettisville took 15th while Archbold was 16th. Leading the Blackbirds were Allison Salmi in 88th place with a time of 26:41, while Kelly Wyse was behind her in 89th at 26:42.3.

Archbold’s highest finisher was Ella Thorne who was 111th (27:15.2).

The Archbold boys’ team took 14th in Division III. Fayette’s team finished 23rd.

Brady Johns led the Blue Streaks boys as he was 40th (17:39). Aden McCarty was 64th (18:08.1), Brennan Garrow 85th (18:36.9), and Caleb Harrow 89th (18:47.1).

Wyatt Mitchell was 44th (17:43.7) and Jose Blanco 45th (17:45.2) for Fayette.