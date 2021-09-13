Streaks have no trouble with Bryan

BRYAN — Archbold jumped on top 33-0 and cruised to a 33-15 victory at Bryan in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener Friday night.

Blue Streak veteran signal caller DJ Newman was near perfect through the air, completing 13 of 15 for 208 yards with a pair of touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 73 yards on eight carries and a score.

Newman’s passing touchdowns went to Gavin Bailey, who caught three passes for 61 yards on the night. Karter Behnfeldt also had three receptions for a total of 58 yards.

Carson Dominique led the Archbold rushing attack, garnering 94 yards on 19 carries and a pair of TDs.

Korbin Sheperd scored both TDs for Bryan (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL). He rushed it 27 times for 122 yards.

Archbold (4-0, 1-0) welcomes Liberty Center (3-1, 1-0) this week.