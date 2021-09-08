Wauseon girls soccer, Delta football earn non-league wins

Aariyah Hallett of Wauseon handles the ball versus Continental in a game on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Indians bested the Pirates in that contest, 3-1.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Kya Foote of Wauseon passes the ball versus Continental.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Delta running back Josh Tresnan-Reighard bulls his way inside during last Friday’s matchup with Paulding. The Panthers improved to 2-1 after a 49-0 rout of Paulding.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Bryar Knapp of Delta breaks loose for a nice gain against Paulding Friday night.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Delta’s marching band performs during halftime of Friday’s game.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Rylee Vasvery controls a ball for Wauseon against Continental Thursday, Sept. 2.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Kadence Carroll of Wauseon works the ball into the Continental zone.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
