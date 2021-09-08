Evergreen suspends junior varsity football program

According to OHSAA rules, football players may only play a total of 50 quarters per season. A “quarter” is counted as playing in two or more consecutive plays during the period. Unfortunately, due to the low number of high school students participating in Evergreen’s football program this year and player injuries, many of their players are participating in both JV and varsity games.

Based on current playing time, numerous players have the potential to become ineligible before the end of the season. This reality would cause Evergreen to forfeit upcoming varsity league games.

In order to comply with OHSAA player eligibility, Evergreen has suspended the JV football program beginning Monday, Sept. 6, through the end of the 2021-2022 season.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING.jpg