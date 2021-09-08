Archbold football records another blowout win

MILLBURY — Archbold closed out its non-league football schedule Friday by winning at Lake, 41-14.

Blue Streak quarterback DJ Newman completed 11-17 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Newman accounted for 60 yards rushing on seven carries.

On the receiving end of two of Newman’s passing TDs was Gavin Bailey, who caught five passes for 123 yards on the night. Karter Behnfeldt caught three for 41 yards and a TD.

Carson Dominique led Archbold’s rushing attack with 125 yards and a score on 16 carries. Lucas Dominique finished with 47 yards on eight carries and a score, while Josiah Gomez notched 53 yards on seven carries.

Archbold (3-0) limited Lake to 158 total yards, while the Streaks finished with 474. The Flyers’ Joe Clay tallied 57 yards rushing on eight attempts, and had a kickoff return touchdown.

Archbold travels to Bryan (2-1) this week for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener.

