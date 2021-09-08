Wauseon slips by Napoleon in OT, 20-14

NAPOLEON — In a neck-and-neck battle that went to overtime, Wauseon’s Bryson Stump scored the go-ahead touchdown from a yard out in the extra session and the Indians were able to turn Napoleon over on downs to hold on for a 20-14 win at Buckenmeyer Stadium Friday.

Wauseon began the game with a bang when Sam Smith took the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score and Tyson Rodriguez added the point after. Later they made it 14-6 on a 27-yard connection from Elijah McLeod to Jude Armstrong at the 6:15 mark of the third quarter.

The Wildcats tied it with 5:14 remaining thanks to a 13-yard TD reception by Caleb Stoner and Tanner Rubinstein’s two-point conversion catch.

However, it was the Indians who would prevail.

Wauseon outgained Napoleon 266-173 on the night.

McLeod completed 24-34 for 264 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Stump had eight carries for 31 yards and the go-ahead TD.

Overall, the Indians had just two yards on the ground as a result of -37 yards for McLeod and -9 for Rodriguez.

Jonas Tester caught 10 receptions for 133 yards, Rodriguez five for 68, and Armstrong seven for 55 and a score.

Wauseon (2-1) is at Liberty Center (2-1) to begin Northwest Ohio Athletic League play this Friday.

Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong elludes a Tinora defender on a run after the catch back in week two. Last Friday the Indians bounced back from their loss to the Rams with an overtime win at Napoleon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Armstrong-around-defender.jpg Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong elludes a Tinora defender on a run after the catch back in week two. Last Friday the Indians bounced back from their loss to the Rams with an overtime win at Napoleon. File photo