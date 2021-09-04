Local youth makes impact in girls wrestling

Eight year old Adalynn Anthony of Lyons is making a name for herself not even a year into her youth wrestling career. She is a state champion and multiple time national champion. Anthony is an advocate for a bigger platform in the state for girls wrestling, and wants to have a ‘girls night’ at the club in which she trains, Junior Panther Wrestling in Toledo.

Photo provided