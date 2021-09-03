Swanton golf stays hot

ADRIAN, Mich. — Swanton took a Northwest Ohio Athletic League golf tri-match over Archbold and Evergreen Thursday at Woodlawn Golf Course, 177-186-209.

The Bulldogs’ Lucas Bloom earned medalist honors as he carded a 41.

Garrett Swank and Adam Lemon each added a 45 for the Dogs, while Sam Betz and Ryan O’Shea each shot 46.

Archbold was led by Cahle Roth’s 42. Luke Rosebrook was next with a 43, River Ryan 50, and Zach Short 51.

For Evergreen, Trayte Dixon, Brandon Cobb, and Ayden Gleckler each carded a 57. Adam Schmidt closed out their scoring with a 58.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Valleywood, Swanton registered its best score of the season in defeating Lake 158-167. Swank led them in that contest with a 37.

Mazin Rukieh was next at 38, Betz 40, and O’Shea 43.

The Dogs are now 9-0 on the season. They host Anthony Wayne next Tuesday and are at Ironwood to face Wauseon two days later.

Swanton's Lucas Bloom with a chip at Valleywood's sixth hole in a match from earlier this season. Bloom shot a 41 to earn medalist honors as the Bulldogs defeated Archbold and Evergreen in a league tri-match on Thursday. File photo