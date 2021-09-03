Wauseon pulls away from Continental, 3-1

Wauseon scored two second half goals in response to a game-tying shot by Continental, holding off the Pirates 3-1 in a girls soccer contest in Wauseon Thursday.

Continental’s McKenzy Mayes guided a shot into the net to tie it at 1-1 with 31:31 left in the game. However, not quite three minutes later, Kasmyn Carroll banged one in from the left side and reclaimed the lead for the Indians.

Finishing off the scoring was Macy Gerig, whose free kick with just 2:23 to go deflected off the Continental goalkeeper’s hand and found its way into the net.

“You can’t control a lot of times results. But you can control how you respond to (negative) outcomes. And so when that happens, nobody’s happy about it. Well, you can put your head down or you can get back to work. That was our response tonight, and we put a couple away right there. And got back in control. So it’s a great response; and that’s what you’re gonna want, you’re gonna be faced with that (adversity) in the season,” Wauseon Coach Brandon Schroeder said of his girls bouncing back after the Pirates tied it.

Gerig’s goal, especially, was a difference maker as it gave them a two-goal advantage with very little time remaining.

“That was just a great shot, first, by Macy. Everybody breathes a little easier, it takes some of the pressure off. This is a very intense game, we don’t stop. So when you get to just kind of play a little bit looser and that, it opened up some things for us,” said Schroeder.

Wauseon took the lead near the halfway point of the first half. A flurry in front of the net led to a Gerig goal and a 1-0 advantage at the 20:23 mark.

From then on, as hard as the Indians tried, it seemed as though there was a force field adding an extra layer of protection around the Pirate goal.

Rylee Vasvery put a free kick on target with 17:41 left in the half but it sailed over the net. Then, Vasvery’s right-to-left crossing pass found the feet of Kasmyn Carroll and her shot caromed off the left post with 12:31 before halftime.

With just over nine minutes left in the half, Kadence Carroll sent a beautiful ball towards the net that both Camryn Rash and Gerig turned into shots on goal.

Although neither of those shots connected, in the end it didn’t matter as the Indians stayed persistent.

“You get that where things just don’t fall the right way. And it’s like, we’ll be OK. We just play our game, reset, try again and work through some of that. Resiliency is what you want,” stated Schroeder.

Gerig and Kya Foote registered assists for the Indians.

Wauseon (5-0-1) next travels to Northwood for a game on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Aariyah Hallett of Wauseon boots one up the field in a girls soccer match against Continental Thursday. The Indians scored two second half goals en route to a 3-1 win over the Pirates. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Hallett-boot.jpg Aariyah Hallett of Wauseon boots one up the field in a girls soccer match against Continental Thursday. The Indians scored two second half goals en route to a 3-1 win over the Pirates. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ann Spieles of Wauseon gets to a ball in the open field during Thursday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Spieles-v.-Continental.jpg Ann Spieles of Wauseon gets to a ball in the open field during Thursday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kadence Carroll advances the ball upfield for Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Kadence-upfield.jpg Kadence Carroll advances the ball upfield for Wauseon. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

