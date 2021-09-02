Swanton volleyball wins a pair

Swanton was at home on Monday, Aug. 30 where they cruised to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-4 win over Fayette in non-league volleyball action.

“Like we talked about before the game, just wanted to go out there and defensively play clean. Get some good swings and just keep ourselves in system. And serve-receive. Keep working on that part of our game where we need to be a little more consistent in,” said Swanton Coach Kyle Borer of the match.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-3 margin in game one. They finished it off by scoring the final eight points for a 19-point win.

Down the stretch they were led by the serving of Maddie Smith who had multiple aces in the set (11 for the match). As a team their serving was on point all night, finishing the match with 28.

“I knew that was a strength coming in, our serving,” explained Borer. “We have a number of girls that have a lot of aces on the season right now. The more effective we can be back there, the better we’re gonna be down the road. Just keeping the defense out of system — especially on that serve, that first ball.”

Swanton grabbed a 3-0 lead early in set two on Maddie Smith’s shot down the middle and back-to-back aces from Morgan Smith.

They never looked back from there. Fayette did get to within nine (22-13) later on after a Swanton error and Rebecca Stevenson’s ace, but the Dogs closed out the Eagles with three straight points.

A trio of kills from Trista Eitniear, two more Maddie Smith aces, and Sofie Taylor’s slam helped Swanton build a 17-3 advantage in the middle of game three. The Eagles managed just one more point the rest of the way.

Eitniear led Swanton with nine kills. Katlyn Floyd seven kills to go along with her quartet of aces.

Borer feels his team will give opponents issues this year due to the number of quality hitters they have.

“We’ve got a good group of hitters this year, I’ll say. As far as being very diverse,” he said. “I know there are some teams in our league that have a really go-to hitter, we have probably five or six go-to hitters I think on our team. Any time, one of them can get hot and we keep going to them, keep going to them, until we don’t have to type of thing. But I think, the way we are set up, we can attack it from different areas of the court on a consistent basis with different girls. Which helps keep the defense off-balance, and not knowing what to expect all the time.”

Bulldogs stun Bryan in league opener

Swanton snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener at Bryan Tuesday, Aug. 31. Already up two games to none, the Golden Bears had seven match points in the third before the Dogs managed to come back for a 33-31 win. Then they won the next two 25-16 and 15-9 for a five-set win.

Bryan won the first two games by scores of 25-23 and 26-24.

“We obviously started out slow tonight in the first set and couldn’t quite finish the comeback there. We started better in the second set, but we opened the door for them to get back into (it) and lost a 24-23 advantage. It was very nerve racking the way the third set finished, but thankfully we got that set. I thought we finally played the way we are capable of in the fourth and fifth sets, thankfully, to get the victory tonight. The girls showed so much toughness and heart to keep playing and take one play at a time. I am very proud to see the resiliency they showed to come back and not give up,” said Borer of the Bryan match.

Floyd was 31 of 40 hitting with 16 kills and 11 digs. Taylor was 114 of 116 setting with 59 assists and six digs.

Eitniear (27/31 hitting) added 11 kills, Maddie Smith (22/29) notched nine kills and five digs, and Morgan Smith (22/27) eight kills, seven digs and four aces.

Swanton and Bryan shared the league title with Archbold last season.

Swanton is now 6-0 on the season. Next week they are at Stryker Tuesday, Delta on Thursday for a league match, and Gibsonburg on Saturday.

