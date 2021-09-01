Posted on by

Fall sports seasons in full swing


Alaina Mersing of Swanton gets to a ball in the open field during a NWOAL game against Liberty Center Thursday, Aug. 26. The Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the Tigers in the season and league opener.

Alaina Mersing of Swanton gets to a ball in the open field during a NWOAL game against Liberty Center Thursday, Aug. 26. The Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the Tigers in the season and league opener.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Alaina Pelland of Swanton controls the ball at midfield versus Liberty Center Thursday, Aug. 26.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon receiver Jonas Tester hauls in a deep pass in traffic Friday against Tinora.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

The Wauseon marching band performs at halftime of Friday’s game.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Justin Duncan hops on a Tinora fumble.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton’s Jayden Hendricks handles the ball against Liberty Center last week.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Lexie Taylor of Swanton advances the ball upfield.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

The Wauseon football team runs onto the field prior to the Tinora game.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

