Fall sports seasons in full swing

Alaina Mersing of Swanton gets to a ball in the open field during a NWOAL game against Liberty Center Thursday, Aug. 26. The Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the Tigers in the season and league opener.

Alaina Pelland of Swanton controls the ball at midfield versus Liberty Center Thursday, Aug. 26.

Wauseon receiver Jonas Tester hauls in a deep pass in traffic Friday against Tinora.

The Wauseon marching band performs at halftime of Friday’s game.

Wauseon’s Justin Duncan hops on a Tinora fumble.

Swanton’s Jayden Hendricks handles the ball against Liberty Center last week.

Lexie Taylor of Swanton advances the ball upfield.

The Wauseon football team runs onto the field prior to the Tinora game.