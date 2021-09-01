Fall sports seasons in full swing

Alaina Mersing of Swanton gets to a ball in the open field during a NWOAL game against Liberty Center Thursday, Aug. 26. The Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the Tigers in the season and league opener.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Alaina Pelland of Swanton controls the ball at midfield versus Liberty Center Thursday, Aug. 26.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Wauseon receiver Jonas Tester hauls in a deep pass in traffic Friday against Tinora.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
The Wauseon marching band performs at halftime of Friday’s game.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Wauseon’s Justin Duncan hops on a Tinora fumble.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Swanton’s Jayden Hendricks handles the ball against Liberty Center last week.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Lexie Taylor of Swanton advances the ball upfield.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
The Wauseon football team runs onto the field prior to the Tinora game.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
