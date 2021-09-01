Plethora of returnees for Archbold XC

With many runners returning the Archbold cross country teams will again look to compete near the top of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

The boys return a trio of second team All-NWOAL honorees from last year’s team that finished second at the league meet. Back are Brady Johns, Aden McCarty, and Brennan Garrow.

Also back are Kenny Walker, Rhett Hudson, Elijah Schumacher, Ben Dowdy, Jackson Beck, Dane Riley, Landon Stamm, Corbin Stamm, Ethan Stuckey, Brad Voll, Gavin Walker, Lance Ramirez, Aaron Miller, and Asa Hudson.

“We have a strong group of returning athletes who are ready to be leaders and finished the season very strong last year,” said Coach Rachel Kinsman. “We add in a talented group of freshmen and some newcomers that will add some depth to our team.“

Those freshmen include Mason Bickel, Caleb Harrow, Isaac Perez, and Oliver Seibert. Other newcomers include Marek Kreiner, Kaden Rufenacht and Gabe Short.

“We lost a few key scorers from last season with our seniors,” said Kinsman. “So we will focus on filling some gaps and running close together. These athletes have the potential to be up there when it counts and make a statement.”

Letter winners lost from last year include Weston Ruffer, second team All-NWOAL; Mason Conway, honorable mention All-NWOAL; Daniel Oyer; Andrew Francis; Austin Roth; and Miles Rupp.

“The NWOAL will be competitive as always,” said Kinsman. “Our guys will look to equal or better their second place finish as a team from last season at the NWOAL meet. Focusing on running as a group and helping each other throughout practices so we can do the same in races. Closing the gaps!”

The girls team loses its top runner from last season, but several athletes do return. Kylie Sauder graduated after earning All-Ohio honors.

Also gone are Brittney Ramirez, Camryn Hudson, Delaney Garrow, Montana Stamm, and Regan Ramirez.

“A weakness that will play a part this year losing 4 key scorers to graduation and overall a strong senior class last year but that is something we will work on throughout the season and we have girls that are able to fill in and score really well for us,” said Kinsman.

The Streaks do return nine letter winners from last year’s team that finished third at the NWOAL meet.

Returning are Karley Ramirez, Chloe Merillat, Sophie Rupp, Natalie Seibert, Meg Mellow, Annika DeLong, Alison Roehrig, Rayne Kinsman, and Allie Buehrer.

“Most of our girls have great experience at those high level meets and we have great leadership,” Kinsman said. “We have added some great freshman that will make an immediate impact and fill some spots that last year’s graduating seniors left and add some depth. Our new sophomores will help us as well.”

Newcomers this season include freshmen Kirsten DeLong, Elizabeth Francis, Trinity Lauber, Tessa Nafziger and sophomores Jenae Kinsman, Norah Ruffer, and Ella Throne.

“The girls will be ready to compete for those top 3 places in our very competitive NWOAL meet in October,” said Kinsman. “Throughout the season we will work on finishing strong and closing gaps.”