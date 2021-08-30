Paige Radel, Sydney Woodring score 2 each in Vikings’ 4-1 win over Delta

Delta goalie Teagan Postlewait must have felt like she was one of those moving targets at a county fair as Evergreen peppered her with 35 shots — of which the Panthers’ sophomore goalkeeper saved a whopping 15.

However, Postlewait couldn’t turn them all away and the Vikings high scoring senior duo of Paige Radel and Sydney Woodring each scored twice in a 4-1 Viking win in the league opener for both teams Thursday at Pifer Field.

“I talked to (Delta coach) Paige (Triana) after the game and told her how impressed I was with the way she (Postlewait) played tonight,” said Viking coach Joshua Radel. “I was super impressed with her.”

The Vikes fired off 9 shots in the first 15 minutes, the best opportunity was when Woodring found Radel slashing to the front of the net but Postlewait knocked it away.

Eleven minutes later the Panther goalie came up big again when Woodring, speeding down the right side, sent a crossing shot toward the left corner that was kicked away.

But 21 seconds later at the 13:39 mark, Radel hammered one from out front that Postlewait couldn’t leap high enough for, giving the Vikes a 1-0 lead.

“The biggest thing was in the beginning of the game we had some opportunities and we rushed some shots,” explained Radel.

“Once we got one, then tension kind of relaxed and we got rolling.”

That lead held throughout the first half and into the second until 35:25 was left in the game.

Bentlie Setmire was elbowed to the ground in the box and Radel drilled the penalty kick into the back of the net to double the Evergreen lead.

Six minutes later the Panthers cut the score in half when freshman Peyton Taylor got loose down the left side and scored the only Panther goal of the night.

Evergreen countered with 21:57 left when Brooklyn Camacho gave Woodring a crossing pass and the senior left-footed it over the top to regain the Vikes’ two-goal lead.

Woodring put the game away with eight minutes on the clock, scoring on a crossfield pass from Kenzie Mitchey.

Callie Benner really only had to make one save in the net for Evergreen as she faced just six Delta shots.

Radel said that the opening week of the season has been a building process.

“We took a little bit of a shelacking at Ottawa Glandorf and came back to play a good Springfield team to a tie so it was important for us tonight to get a good start in league play and get a win.”

Delta bounced back with a 12-0 home win over Cardinal Stritch Saturday. The Panthers host Bryan today in league play.

Evergreen traveled to Otsego Monday before a matchup at Toledo Christian on Thursday.

