Addi Ziegler headlines stellar group of Archbold returnees

Archbold volleyball has most of their key players back from last season in which they finished in a three-way tie for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title with Bryan and Swanton.

“This team has big goals for this season to redeem a few losses from last year and work to continue to build a culture and legacy of winning,” said second-year head coach Debbie Culler.

Returning for the Blue Streaks is Addi Ziegler, the NWOAL Player of the Year in 2020 and second team All-Northwest District selection.

They also welcome back Chaney Brodbeck (first team all-league, honorable mention all-district), Ella Bowman (second team all-league), Carsyn Hagans (honorable mention all-league), Aubrey Eicher and Jaely Gericke.

Their most notable loss will be Hadley Galvan, who was honorable mention all-league last season. Keira Gensler and Lyndsay Gladieux depart as well.

Archbold is likely to be seen as a favorite in the league this season.

“With so many returning letter winners, there are very high expectations for this team to make their mark in the NWOAL,” stated Coach Culler.

Archbold hosts Evergreen Tuesday evening in the NWOAL opener.

Addi Ziegler serves up a ball for Archbold during a match last season. She returns for her senior season after receiving NWOAL Player of the Year honors in 2020. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Ziegler-serving.jpg Addi Ziegler serves up a ball for Archbold during a match last season. She returns for her senior season after receiving NWOAL Player of the Year honors in 2020. File photo

Streaks are defending NWOAL co-champs