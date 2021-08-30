DJ Newman’s big night propels Archbold

Archbold quarterback DJ Newman accounted for all six of the team’s touchdowns as they rolled visiting Liberty-Benton 44-14 Friday night.

The Blue Streaks outgained the Eagles 496-276.

Newman had over 200 yards (212) on the ground and five scores, while completing 12-21 for 184 yards and a score. He had scoring runs of 3, 7, 13, 56 and 61 yards.

Gavin Bailey was on the receiving end of Newman’s lone scoring toss, and Bailey had three catches for 43 yards on the night.

Krayton Kern made a field goal and hit on five extra points for the Streaks.

Toby Collert paced the Eagles with 105 yards rushing and a TD. Connor Boyd caught five passes for 86 yards and a score.

Archbold (2-0) closes out the non-league slate with a game at Lake this Friday.

