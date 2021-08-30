Indians defeated in home opener

The Tinora defense kept Wauseon in check in a 23-13 win Friday at Harmon Field in the Indians’ home opener.

Wauseon trailed 7-0 early after Tinora’s Cole Anders ran one in from 21 yards away on their first possession, the Indians tied it on an 18-yard connection from Elijah McLeod to Tyson Rodriguez, but then their offense went stagnant the rest of the way.

The Rams grabbed the lead for good with 6:29 to go in the first half when Brandon Edwards rumbled 52 yards to paydirt for a 14-7 lead. That would be the difference at halftime.

Tinora was able to advance the ball down to the Wauseon 30 on the first possession of the second half, but Wauseon’s Justin Duncan hopped on a fumbled snap to give possession back to the Indians.

But, on the ensuing possession, a Tinora sack of McLeod stymied the drive. When the Rams got the ball back, a 28-yard completion from Nolan Schafer to Anders put the ball at the Wauseon 34. KP Delarber was later able to run it in from nine yards out and a missed conversion try put the Rams ahead 20-7 with only seconds left in the third.

Wauseon went three-and-out its next time with the ball. This enabled the Rams to milk precious seconds off the clock in the fourth quarter, culminating with a Dylan Camp 21-yard field goal and a 23-7 difference with just 3:16 remaining.

Jonas Tester of Wauseon did answer back with an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown, the two-point try missing to keep the margin at 10, 23-13.

However, the Rams recovered the onside and ran off much of the remaining time. Wauseon did eventually get it back, but there wasn’t enough time to get two scores.

Wauseon, now 1-1 on the season, is at Napoleon (0-2) to close out the non-league slate this week.

The Wauseon defense, led by Bryson Stump (44), swarms Tinora's Cole Anders Friday night. The Indians would fall to the Rams 23-13. Jude Armstrong with a catch and run and a Wauseon first down Friday against Tinora.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

