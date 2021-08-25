NWOAL seeking a publicist

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League, the state’s oldest league, is looking for someone to be its publicist.

The expected time commitment for this position is 2-3 hours per week.

Person would be required to:

• Update, maintain and publicize all league contests, standings, and records to media outlets — newspaper and radio/TV stations, local and statewide — as well as the NWOAL website, Twitter and/or other social media forums.

• Collect NWOAL stats weekly from head coaches and/or schools and update the NWOAL record book.

• Attend all-league meetings, voting sessions, and any other event in which our league is recognized or represented.

Contact Dan Curtis, NWOAL President, at dcurtis@evgvikings.org to express interest before Sept. 3.