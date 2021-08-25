Wauseon football, soccer teams open season

Jonas Tester of Wauseon brings down Fairview’s Weston Minic during Friday’s 40-8 season opening win. Offensively, Tester had three touchdowns for the Indians.

Ethan Borton of Wauseon records a first down catch Friday against Fairview.

The Wauseon student section cheers on the Indians Friday at Fairview.

Wauseon’s Gavin Gerig gets behind the Rossford defense in Saturday’s season opener. The Indians shut out the Bulldogs 9-0.

Braden Vajen makes a crossing pass for Wauseon Saturday versus Rossford.

Wauseon’s Teagan Rupp fires a shot at the net during the girls game with Rossford on Saturday. The Indians blanked the Bulldogs 8-0.

Jane Richer of Wauseon advances the ball upfield versus Rossford.