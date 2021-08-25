Pettisville soccer has strong core returning

Pettisville soccer looks to have another winning season with some quality players returning for the 2021 campaign.

“This season we should see some growth and improvement throughout the season with a hard-working group. I think we will find some leadership in the senior group which should positively affect overall growth and chemistry,” said head coach Barnaby Wyse.

A notable returnee for the Blackbirds is Quinn Wyse, who was first team All-Northwest District and second team All-Ohio a season ago. Also back is Zakkai Kaufmann, a second team all-district selection in 2020.

Others returning include Harley Crossgrove, Bryce Beltz, Shawn Adkins, Jaret Beck, Ellie Grieser and Joey Ripke. The Birds will have to replace Brayden Barret, Blake Eyer, Ben Morris and Isaac St. John.

“We are returning a core of players that contributed on the varsity pitch last season. We again have some strength with quality players in the midfield and should be strong in the middle of the pitch,” explained Wyse.

However, there will be some fresh faces on the field this season that will have to get adjusted quickly.

“We are looking to find consistent goal scoring out of the wing positions,” said Wyse on potential weaknesses. “We are also starting two new center backs. We are looking for contribution on the varsity pitch from 3 freshmen.”

Pettisville is currently 1-1 on the young season. The Birds host Evergreen (2-1) Thursday before a matchup at Archbold (0-1) on Saturday.

Quinn Wyse of Pettisville with the ball in a contest against Delta last season. He was first team all-district and second team all-state and returns for the Blackbirds in 2021.