Blue Streaks drop opener to Bears

Archbold took an early lead but Bryan was able to rebound with three straight goals as the Golden Bears bested the Blue Streaks 3-1 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer match Tuesday at Ruihley Park.

Dane Riley put the Streaks on the board first with a goal from the right side just 44 seconds into the contest.

However, Bryan was able to answer with a goal from Quinn Brown at the 35:39 mark.

The Bears went on top when Anthony Tomaszewski was able to get around Archbold goalkeeper Ashton Kammeyer, who came out a bit too far, and scored for a 2-1 lead with 10:32 before half.

It appeared as though the Streaks tied it back up on a free kick as the half expired. The kick was redirected in by Ethan Stuckey; however, after a discussion by the officials, the goal was disallowed to keep Bryan ahead at the break.

After half and just over six minutes in, Riley had a breakaway on the right side but the Golden Bear keeper met him and turned the ball away from the net.

Kaden Rufenacht got to a ball played upfield with 30:49 left to play but his shot banged off the left post.

Then, 1:13 later, the Bears were awarded a penalty kick to which Brown’s first shot was turned away by Kammeyer. Brown followed up on the rebound and put that shot in the net, giving Bryan a 3-1 advantage.

The Streaks did not give up and kept putting pressure on the Bears. On one attempt, Gabe Short had a look from roughly 25 yards out that carried over the net at the 19:35 mark.

Archbold, now 0-1 on the year and in the league, hosts Pettisville on Saturday in a non-league tilt.

Brodie Dominique of Archbold works the ball up the field as Bryan’s Aiden Andrews defends. The Blue Streaks fell to the Golden Bears by a 3-1 margin at Ruihley Park Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Dominique-v.-13-BRY.jpg Brodie Dominique of Archbold works the ball up the field as Bryan’s Aiden Andrews defends. The Blue Streaks fell to the Golden Bears by a 3-1 margin at Ruihley Park Tuesday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Devon Apt handles a ball during Tuesday’s NWOAL match with Bryan. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Apt-v.-BRY.jpg Archbold’s Devon Apt handles a ball during Tuesday’s NWOAL match with Bryan. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Gabe Short with the ball on Bryan’s half of the field during Tuesday’s match. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Gabe-Short.jpg Archbold’s Gabe Short with the ball on Bryan’s half of the field during Tuesday’s match. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

