Vikings have enough to down Flyers, 3-1

If they were passing out grades, Evergreen’s game with Lake might have been scored as low as a C-.

The Vikings left goals left and right of the net, then if that wasn’t enough, fired point blank chances straight into Flyers’ goalie Holden Wodrich.

However, what the Vikings DID get was two goals from Riley Dunbar and another by Tyson Woodring to push through a mediocre day to beat the Flyers 3-1.

The Vikings are now 2-0 on the young season.

Evergreen had numerous opportunities in the first 10 mimutes, only to come up empty.

Dunbar’s header off a throw in was saved by Wodrich five minutes in, then Evan Lumbrezer, Dunbar, and finally Alex Peete missed left or right with the net exposed in the next four minutes.

The Flyers got off nine first half shots on Viking keeper Jon Burnep, but none reached a high difficulty level as the senior net minder kept Lake scoreless.

Finally at the 13:21 mark of the first, Evergreen broke through.

Woodring worked a give-and-go with Peete, taking the return pass to punch one into the left side of the net for a 1-0 Viking lead.

“I thought we played pretty well in the first 10 minutes,” said Viking coach Dave Skoczyn. “But after that we looked like we thought, ‘OK we can get over the top of them,’ and we stopped playing for another 20 minutes, and then when we scored the goal we decided, ‘now we want to play again.’

“Again, you have to score goals when you have good chances.”

The next Viking tally was much more picturesque.

Elijah Hernandez’ corner kick from the right of the goal curled to the left corner of the net and was chested in by Dunbar with 3:50 to go to double the Evergreen advantage at 2-0.

“Actually Elijah thought it was going in anyway so they probably will have a little battle about that one,” Skoczyn joked. “It was good that we had chances to score on set pieces and we made a couple of them work.”

Evergreen had yet more chances to add on in the last couple minutes but Lumbrezer drilled a wide open shot straight into the goalie’s midsection, then Nick Rozanski’s rebound was saved to keep it 2-0.

Four minutes into the second, the Vikings struck again when Will Parquet launched a deep overhead pass and Dunbar chased it down, scoring on a crossover move to beat Wodrich for a 3-0 lead.

Lake got their tally with 16:21 left when Connor McClellan knocked one in from left to right in front.

Woodring had one more real good chance but hit the crossbar with about three minutes left.

In all, the Vikings peppered Lake with 20 shots on goal while the Flyers took 15.

Burnep had 11 saves, the most difficult being a couple minutes into the second half when he stopped Jackson Gladieux from in close.

“We weren’t closing down as well as we would like which allowed them to get shots off,” explained Skoczyn. “They were letting it fly from all over and we have to close down better so they aren’t able to do that.

“I think we did a better job in the second half and made them play in the middle and go forward, but we had a miscommunication in the back and allowed a goal. We don’t like to give up goals.”

The Vikings play at Delta today, then travel to Pettisville on Thursday.

