Wauseon girls blank Rossford, 8-0

Wauseon girls soccer got out to a 4-0 advantage and never looked back from there in a 8-0 shutout of Rossford to begin the season Saturday.

“I think we were able to get a lot of girls moving around the field in different positions,” said Wauseon Coach Brandon Schroeder on what he liked most about his team’s outing. “So they don’t get kind of pigeonholed into one position, one spot. So we want to be versatile and moving around. We were able to do that today.”

Scoring in the first half for the Indians were Ellie Rodriguez and Abby Smith who had a hat trick.

Not even four minutes into the second half, Wauseon pushed their lead to 5-0 when Aariyah Hallett received a pass from Rylee Vasvery and converted it for a goal at the 36:40 mark.

Later, with 27:14 remaining, Kadence Carroll scored with a Rossford defender draped all over her.

Goals by Camryn Rash and Teagan Rupp brought the margin to the 8-0 final.

“When it’s this hot out, you don’t want to be chasing (the ball),” said Schroeder on his girls being able to possess the ball for much of the game. “So we’re really focused on just passing out of pressure and trying to find those open players. Being disciplined to keep our eyes up and find them, and then move when we don’t have the ball. That’s every bit as important to what we do when we have it.”

Vasvery had three assists for the Indians. Macy Gerig added a pair of assists, while Hallett and Rupp had one apiece.

Wauseon was at Otsego Monday; they travel to Oak Harbor Thursday and Defiance on Saturday.

