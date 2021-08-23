Wauseon boys soccer dominates Rossford

Wauseon’s Eli Delgado scored four times as the Indians bested Rossford 9-0 at home in boys soccer Saturday. They led 6-0 at halftime.

Gavin Gerig centered a ball himself to score the first Wauseon goal at the 36:22 mark of the opening half. He was then a part of their second goal, centering a ball to Delgado who finished with 31:27 left.

“I think it’s very hard to guard us when we’re so quick with the ball,” said Wauseon Coach Casey Elson. “Our movement is very quick with switching fields, and then finishing has been a real key for us. I thought the first half we did a tremendous job on finishing the assist that was coming off of whoever’s foot.”

Benicio Torres made his first impact on the game with a penalty kick goal at the 30:43 mark to extend the difference to 3-0. Then, his well-placed corner kick was headed in by Clay Soltis with 24:10 remaining.

Torres’ had a nice centering pass to Delgado that resulted in a goal with 21:42 left, putting the Indians up 5-0. Wauseon ambushed Rossford just 34 seconds later, Torres again feeding to Delgado who converted after multiple attempts.

It was Delgado’s third goal of the half.

“He does a really great job of, and he’s worked on it all offseason, (is) finishing there in the middle,” Elson said of Delgado. “It’s like he’s always in the right place at the right time to kind of put the ball where it needs to be. They are not the prettiest goals, but even he’ll tell you, those are the goals he doesn’t mind.”

Torres scored his second goal over seven minutes into the second half, making it a 7-0 difference. He finished with two goals and four assists.

“He does a tremendous job of controlling the middle,” Elson said. “People do know who he is now, and he still finds a way to get the ball. Different angles he can pass it.

“He had a really great game. A good show out for him.”

A Delgado header off a pass from Daniel Jiminez and Braden Vajen’s goal closed out the scoring.

Wauseon travels to Otsego Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Benicio Torres of Wauseon converts a penalty kick at the 30:43 mark of the first half Saturday versus Rossford. He notched a pair of goals and multiple assists in the Indians’ 9-0 victory over the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Torres-scores-PK.jpg Benicio Torres of Wauseon converts a penalty kick at the 30:43 mark of the first half Saturday versus Rossford. He notched a pair of goals and multiple assists in the Indians’ 9-0 victory over the Bulldogs. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Eli Delgado with a corner kick during Saturday’s game. Delgado tallied four of the Indians’ nine goals. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Delgado-c-kick.jpg Wauseon’s Eli Delgado with a corner kick during Saturday’s game. Delgado tallied four of the Indians’ nine goals. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

