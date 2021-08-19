Wauseon golf teams win

Wauseon boys golf took on Paulding Tuesday at Ironwood, coming away with a 174-184 victory.

Andy Scherer led the Indians with a 37. Jackson Gleckler added a 41, Riley Morr 44, and Mykale Schneider 52.

For Paulding, Kyle Dominique had a 39, Boston Pease 46, Logan Tope 48 and Ethan Foltz 51.

On Monday, Wauseon earned a a 167-206 victory over Stryker at Riverside Greens.

Scherer shot a one under par 34 for the Indians. Gleckler added a 39, Schneider 43, and Zach Puehler a 51.

Wauseon next takes on Montpelier at Suburban Golf Course in Bryan on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Girls team hammers Rossford

The Wauseon girls golf team defeated Rossford 198-238 on Tuesday in a match at Cross Winds Golf Course in Perrysburg.

Scoring for Wauseon were Calaway Gerken and Halle Frank who each had a 47. Jordan King added a 51 and Jaylee Perez a 53 for the Indians.

Wauseon next faces Perrysburg at White Pines Thursday at 4 p.m.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon follows through on his tee shot at the 10th hole at Ironwood Tuesday versus Paulding. He shot a 37 to propel the Indians over the Panthers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Scherer-on-tee-at-10.jpg Andy Scherer of Wauseon follows through on his tee shot at the 10th hole at Ironwood Tuesday versus Paulding. He shot a 37 to propel the Indians over the Panthers. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Jackson Gleckler with a putt at the 11th hole for Wauseon at Ironwood Tuesday. He finished with a 41. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Gleckler-putt-on-11.jpg Jackson Gleckler with a putt at the 11th hole for Wauseon at Ironwood Tuesday. He finished with a 41. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest