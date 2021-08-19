Wauseon golf teams win

Wauseon boys golf took on Paulding Tuesday at Ironwood, coming away with a 174-184 victory.
Andy Scherer led the Indians with a 37. Jackson Gleckler added a 41, Riley Morr 44, and Mykale Schneider 52.
For Paulding, Kyle Dominique had a 39, Boston Pease 46, Logan Tope 48 and Ethan Foltz 51.
On Monday, Wauseon earned a a 167-206 victory over Stryker at Riverside Greens.
Scherer shot a one under par 34 for the Indians. Gleckler added a 39, Schneider 43, and Zach Puehler a 51.
Wauseon next takes on Montpelier at Suburban Golf Course in Bryan on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Girls team hammers Rossford
The Wauseon girls golf team defeated Rossford 198-238 on Tuesday in a match at Cross Winds Golf Course in Perrysburg.
Scoring for Wauseon were Calaway Gerken and Halle Frank who each had a 47. Jordan King added a 51 and Jaylee Perez a 53 for the Indians.
Wauseon next faces Perrysburg at White Pines Thursday at 4 p.m.