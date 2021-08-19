Posted on by

Final scrimmage action for Swanton, Wauseon


Lathan Pawlowicz of Swanton looks for a pass between two Pilot defenders last Thursday.

Lathan Pawlowicz of Swanton looks for a pass between two Pilot defenders last Thursday.


Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Ethan Hensley of Swanton dives to make a catch against Ayersville.


Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton had a final scrimmage of the season last Thursday against Ayersville.


Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Jonas Tester with a nice catch and run during a scrimmage with Rossford at Harmon Field Friday, Aug. 13.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon junior wide receiver Sam Smith hauls in a long touchdown in the first half of last Friday’s scrimmage.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod drops back to pass in the Indians’ final scrimmage.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Jude Armstrong of Wauseon makes a catch in traffic and fights for extra yardage.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Lathan Pawlowicz of Swanton looks for a pass between two Pilot defenders last Thursday.

Ethan Hensley of Swanton dives to make a catch against Ayersville.

Swanton had a final scrimmage of the season last Thursday against Ayersville.

Wauseon’s Jonas Tester with a nice catch and run during a scrimmage with Rossford at Harmon Field Friday, Aug. 13.

Wauseon junior wide receiver Sam Smith hauls in a long touchdown in the first half of last Friday’s scrimmage.

Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod drops back to pass in the Indians’ final scrimmage.

Jude Armstrong of Wauseon makes a catch in traffic and fights for extra yardage.

Lathan Pawlowicz of Swanton looks for a pass between two Pilot defenders last Thursday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Long-pass-Swanton.jpgLathan Pawlowicz of Swanton looks for a pass between two Pilot defenders last Thursday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Ethan Hensley of Swanton dives to make a catch against Ayersville.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_jix.jpgEthan Hensley of Swanton dives to make a catch against Ayersville. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton had a final scrimmage of the season last Thursday against Ayersville.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Swanton-pressure.jpgSwanton had a final scrimmage of the season last Thursday against Ayersville. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Jonas Tester with a nice catch and run during a scrimmage with Rossford at Harmon Field Friday, Aug. 13.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Tester-catch-and-run.jpgWauseon’s Jonas Tester with a nice catch and run during a scrimmage with Rossford at Harmon Field Friday, Aug. 13. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon junior wide receiver Sam Smith hauls in a long touchdown in the first half of last Friday’s scrimmage.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Sam-Smith-TD.jpgWauseon junior wide receiver Sam Smith hauls in a long touchdown in the first half of last Friday’s scrimmage. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod drops back to pass in the Indians’ final scrimmage.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_McLeod-back-to-pass.jpgWauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod drops back to pass in the Indians’ final scrimmage. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Jude Armstrong of Wauseon makes a catch in traffic and fights for extra yardage.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Armstrong-makes-catch-1-.jpgJude Armstrong of Wauseon makes a catch in traffic and fights for extra yardage. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest