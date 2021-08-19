Final scrimmage action for Swanton, Wauseon

Lathan Pawlowicz of Swanton looks for a pass between two Pilot defenders last Thursday.
Ethan Hensley of Swanton dives to make a catch against Ayersville.
Swanton had a final scrimmage of the season last Thursday against Ayersville.
Wauseon’s Jonas Tester with a nice catch and run during a scrimmage with Rossford at Harmon Field Friday, Aug. 13.
Wauseon junior wide receiver Sam Smith hauls in a long touchdown in the first half of last Friday’s scrimmage.
Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod drops back to pass in the Indians’ final scrimmage.
Jude Armstrong of Wauseon makes a catch in traffic and fights for extra yardage.
