Archbold girls soccer aims to continue title run

Archbold girls soccer looks to make it a fifth straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title this season. In 2020, the Blue Streaks shared the crown with Swanton while posting a 14-2-4 record overall.

“Tough competition ahead with Liberty-Benton, Lake, and several league schools. Goal number one is a league championship, and then we will do our best to get to regionals again,” explained longtime head coach James Kidder.

Notable returnees for the Streaks include Reagan Kohler (first team All-NWOAL, second team All-Northwest District), Addison Moyer (honorable mention all-league), Leah McQuade (second team all-league, honorable mention all-district), Karsyn Hostetler, Emma Hall, Natalee Rose, Anna Horst, Kalyn Baker, Zoe Arend, Joelle Waidelich, Karley Ramirez, Carlee Meyer, Jenna Mahnke, Amber Gericke, Sydney Hageman, Sophie Rupp, Natalie Bentz, Briena Partin, Ella Throne, Chaina Nafziger, Maddie Short, Jenae Kinsman, Rayne Kinsman, Norah Ruffer, Emily Wyse, Haylee Valle and Kristen Riley.

They will have to replace some key pieces from last season, among those being Regan Ramirez who was NWOAL Player of the Year, first team all-district, and second team All-Ohio. Also gone are Grace Mayer (second team all-league, honorable mention all-district), Macy Peterson (second team all-league), Brittney Ramirez, Camryn Hudson, Delaney Garrow, Montana Stamm and McKayla Welch.

But, with all Archbold has back this coming season, Coach Kidder feels his team is in the running for a league title once again.

“The league race this year is a complete toss up,” he said. “I like our chances to finish close to the top. With that said, you can’t have a bad day. The competition with league schools continues to get tougher each year.”

Archbold opens the season at Kalida on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Leah McQuade of Archbold saves a ball from going out of bounds during a game a season ago. She was second team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and honorable mention All-Northwest District. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_McQuade-saving-ball.jpg Leah McQuade of Archbold saves a ball from going out of bounds during a game a season ago. She was second team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and honorable mention All-Northwest District. File photo Karsyn Hostetler of Archbold works the ball upfield in a game last season. She is 1 of 10 seniors returning for the Blue Streaks in 2021. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Hostetler-in-district-semi.jpg Karsyn Hostetler of Archbold works the ball upfield in a game last season. She is 1 of 10 seniors returning for the Blue Streaks in 2021. File photo

