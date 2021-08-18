Offense a strength for Wauseon soccer

Wauseon should contend for a second straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer title this season after going 15-2-1 in 2020.

The Indians were outright league champions a year ago.

“We return a lot of starters and still have a great midfield core and strong forwards,” said head coach Casey Elson on his outlook for the season. “I think we will still have a very competitive team and should be able to compete for the league title.”

Returning for the Indians are Manuel Gante, Benicio Torres (first team All-NWOAL, second team All-Northwest District), Gavin Gerig (second team all-league, honorable mention all-district), Braden Vajen (second team all-league), Eli Delgado (first team all-league, second team all-district), Reece Pauley, Colin Kinnersley, and Beau Reeder.

“I feel that one of our greatest strengths for the season will be the ability to put the ball in the goal,” said Coach Elson.

He is also excited about a pair of newcomers he has on the 2021 team.

“Seth Richer will do great things for us in midfield and defense. Also, Daniel Jiminez looks like he will be able to fill some holes for us too,” explained Elson.

However, they do lose goalkeeper Easton Delgado who was first team all-league, first team all-district, and second team All-Ohio a season ago. He had over 500 saves for his career.

Also gone for the Indians are Logan Richer, honorable mention all-league; Benicio Vielma, honorable mention all-league; Maddux Chamberlin; and Jacob Hageman.

“We lost our starting goalie who we thought was one of the best goalies we have ever seen come through Wauseon. Also losing good defenders in Maddux Chamberlin and Logan Richer is going to leave us with some holes to fill. So we know this year we have to really work on our defense,” Elson said.

While Wauseon is the defending league champion, that does not mean they can rest on their laurels.

“The league should be very good again this year and as returning champs we have to be prepared for everyone’s best,” admitted Elson.

Wauseon hosts Rossford at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday in the second game of a girls and boys doubleheader.

By Max Householder

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

