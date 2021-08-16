Dogs prepare for season

The Swanton football team huddles during a scrimmage with Ayersville on Thursday.
The Swanton football team prepared for the 2021 season with a scrimmage against Ayersville Thursday at Hansbarger Stadium. Above, Swanton quarterback Cole Mitchey tries to avoid a tackle during action against the Pilots.
The Swanton football team huddles during a scrimmage with Ayersville on Thursday.
The Swanton football team prepared for the 2021 season with a scrimmage against Ayersville Thursday at Hansbarger Stadium. Above, Swanton quarterback Cole Mitchey tries to avoid a tackle during action against the Pilots.