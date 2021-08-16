Posted on by

Dogs prepare for season


The Swanton football team huddles during a scrimmage with Ayersville on Thursday.

The Swanton football team huddles during a scrimmage with Ayersville on Thursday.


The Swanton football team prepared for the 2021 season with a scrimmage against Ayersville Thursday at Hansbarger Stadium. Above, Swanton quarterback Cole Mitchey tries to avoid a tackle during action against the Pilots.


Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Swanton football team huddles during a scrimmage with Ayersville on Thursday.

The Swanton football team prepared for the 2021 season with a scrimmage against Ayersville Thursday at Hansbarger Stadium. Above, Swanton quarterback Cole Mitchey tries to avoid a tackle during action against the Pilots.

The Swanton football team huddles during a scrimmage with Ayersville on Thursday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Bulldog-huddle.jpgThe Swanton football team huddles during a scrimmage with Ayersville on Thursday.

The Swanton football team prepared for the 2021 season with a scrimmage against Ayersville Thursday at Hansbarger Stadium. Above, Swanton quarterback Cole Mitchey tries to avoid a tackle during action against the Pilots.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Mitchey-running.jpgThe Swanton football team prepared for the 2021 season with a scrimmage against Ayersville Thursday at Hansbarger Stadium. Above, Swanton quarterback Cole Mitchey tries to avoid a tackle during action against the Pilots. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest