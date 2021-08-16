Posted on by

Wauseon battles Rossford in final tune-up for season


Wauseon wide receiver Sam Smith hauls in a pass over a Rossford defender during Friday’s scrimmage. The Indians will open the regular season this Friday at Fairview.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Elijah McLeod throws a ball during Friday night’s scrimmage. The coaching staff got a look at multiple quarterbacks in the scrimmage.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Jonas Tester dives for the end zone for a Wauseon score Friday night. The Indians led Rossford 13-0 after the first half in which the starters for both teams played.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Matthew Shaw of Wauseon puts a hit on the Rossford quarterback.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

