Evergreen boys soccer ready to take next step

Evergreen boys soccer hopes to continue on an upward trajectory for the 2021 season. The Vikings finished last season with a mark of 8-6-2.

“We are looking to continue the success from last season and work to improve in the state tourney,” said head coach Dave Skoczyn.

The Vikings have a bevy of all-league performers returning.

Tyson Woodring was first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and second team All-Northwest District and returns, as does Evan Lumbrezer, a first team all-league and honorable mention all-district selection.

Also back for the Vikings are Alex Peete (second team all-league), Jon Burnep (second team all-league), and Elijah Hernandez (honorable mention all-league). They will be adding newcomers Riley Dunbar and Brock Hudik.

They will have to replace Austin Lumbrezer and CJ Smith who have graduated.

The Vikings’ main strength this season lies within the amount of experienced players returning. As for a weakness, Coach Skoczyn wants to see them play at a more consistent level in 2021.

He feels his team can contend for a NWOAL championship this season.

Evergreen has its home opener this Saturday when they welcome Lake at 1 p.m.

