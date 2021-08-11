Archbold boys golf has high hopes for 2021

The Archbold boys golf team has much experience back this season in what should be a memorable ride for them.

“We have a lot of new talent this year and at least three golfers coming in with summer tournament experience,” said head coach Luke Rosebrook. “The team has a great work ethic, so it makes it fun to coach them. We work on something at practice and I know they are going to work on it on their own time too. This team is willing to put in the work which will bring them success.”

Returning for the Blue Streaks are senior Zane Behnfeldt; juniors Luke Rosebrook and Isaac Riegsecker; and sophomores Cahle Roth, Anthony Williams and River Ryan.

Newcomers to the squad will be junior Cade Miller, plus freshmen Mason Bickle, Charlie Jones, Zach Short and Cameron Yoder.

“I feel really good about this season and next,” exclaimed coach Rosebrook. “This team has a great combination of experienced players as well as young, willing to work players. It’s going to be a fun season.”

They are replacing a pair of golfers in Josh Nofzinger and Kenny Williams.

The early portion of the season will be important to get the younger golfers acclimated.

“Some of our team is young without tournament experience so the first part of the season will be tough for them, but I don’t foresee them staying there long at all,” explained the Blue Streak coach.

Archbold is set to compete in the Paulding Invitational at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

Luke Rosebrook tees off for Archbold during a match last season. He is back for his junior season in 2021. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Rosebrook-at-14th.jpg Luke Rosebrook tees off for Archbold during a match last season. He is back for his junior season in 2021. File photo Archbold’s Cahle Roth chips one in a match at Ironwood a season ago. Roth made an impact as a freshman and returns for his sophomore season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Roth-chip-for-Archbold.jpg Archbold’s Cahle Roth chips one in a match at Ironwood a season ago. Roth made an impact as a freshman and returns for his sophomore season. File photo